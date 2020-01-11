Here’s what you need to know about the AFC divisional-round game between the top-seeded Ravens (14-2) and No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans (10-7).
Playoff picture: The winner advances to the Jan. 19 AFC championship game and will face either the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs or fourth-seeded Houston Texans, who meet Sunday. If the Ravens win, they would host the conference title game, with a chance to move on to the Super Bowl.
Time: 8:15 p.m. Saturday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS/Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn)
Stream: CBS All Access
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson, Kirk McEwen); Westwood One Sports (Brandon Gaudin, Ross Tucker, Laura Okmin)
Forecast: Cloudy, mid-60s
Line: Ravens by 9½ (as of Friday night)
Stadium information:
- Each fan attending the game will receive an “Every Decibel Counts” Ravens flag upon entry.
- The Ravens offense will be introduced before the game, with Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson coming out last. The Ravens will incorporate their new LED stadium lights system to create a sequence of lighting effects and a “blackout” moment. Fireworks will also be shot off from the stadium’s upper-bowl ring just before kickoff.
- Members from Baltimore’s School for the Arts will perform the national anthem.
- Former Ravens quarterback Trent Dilfer, who helped lead the 2000 Ravens to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title, will serve as Legend of the Game.
- Rock band O.A.R., which was founded in Rockville, will perform at halftime.