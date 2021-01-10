Instant analysis: Ravens rally past Titans, 20-13, in wild-card round for first playoff win in six years

Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens stared their worst fears in the eye and survived. Down 10-0, with Lamar Jackson looking shaky after an early interception, they could have easily fallen down the same hole that consumed them 12 months earlier. Instead, Jackson reminded us he’s the one element on the Ravens offense that cannot be checked. His touchdown run in the first half was a huge turning point in the game and another one for his remarkable career highlight reel. But Don “Wink” Martindale’s defense deserves at least as much credit for this victory. With Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams healthy, they played a disciplined, forceful game up front. Pernell McPhee and Matthew Judon did masterful work setting the edges against Derrick Henry (18 carries for 40 yards), and the secondary did its job after Marlon Humphrey’s early struggles against Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. It was fitting that the Ravens put the game away with an interception by Marcus Peters and one more dash by Jackson for a first down. The Ravens will face another hellacious offense next week no matter where they go, but their style will be a bear for either the Chiefs or the Bills.