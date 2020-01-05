The Ravens will host the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11 in the divisional round of the playoffs.
On Saturday, the No. 6 seed Titans knocked off the No. 3 seed New England Patriots, 20-13, in Foxborough.
The Ravens, the AFC’s No. 1 seed, were set to host the lowest-remaining seed in the divisional round. The No. 4 seed Houston Texans beat the No. 5 seed Buffalo Bills in overtime, 22-19, overcoming a 16-point deficit in the second half. Houston will travel to Kansas City to play the No. 2 seed Chiefs on Jan. 12.
The Ravens last played the Titans in Week 6 of the 2018 season, a 21-0 win in Tennessee. The Titans were then led by quarterback Marcus Mariotta.
Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback for Tennessee in Week 7 of the 2019 season, posting the league’s highest quarterback rating in the regular season.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS.