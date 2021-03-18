Former Ravens Pro Bowl long snapper Morgan Cox signs with Titans

Long snapper Morgan Cox, a four-time Pro Bowl selection over 11 seasons with the Ravens, agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday with the Tennessee Titans.
The Ravens decided in January not to re-sign Cox, 34, whose contract expired Wednesday. An All-Pro long snapper last season, he had appeared in 165 games with the Ravens and all but one since 2015, pairing with kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch to form the “Wolfpack,” one of the NFL’s most consistent kicking batteries.
“I would think of him as the best long snapper in Baltimore Ravens history,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at his season-ending news conference. “And as good as he is as a long snapper, he’s a better teammate and a better guy.”
Cox, a native of Colliersville, Tennessee, who played at Tennessee, told the Titans’ team website that returning home was a “huge attraction for me.”
“I love this organization,” he said. “This was an easy ‘yes’ for me. As soon as I learned that they were interested, I was ecstatic just on that. And to get the news that we had finalized it was beyond. … I am joining a great team already, and I am excited to see how I can help improve it.”
With Cox’s departure, the Ravens will turn to Nick Moore, an undrafted long snapper from Georgia who spent his rookie season on the practice squad.