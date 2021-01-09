Ravens activate punter Sam Koch for game vs. Titans; OL Ben Bredeson placed on injured reserve

The Ravens have activated punter Sam Koch off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for him to play in Sunday’s wild-card-round game against the Tennessee Titans.
In a corresponding move, the team placed rookie guard Ben Bredeson on injured reserve with a knee injury. The fourth-round pick, who’s played 31 offensive snaps over the past two weeks, would be sidelined for at least three weeks.
Koch missed the Ravens’ Week 17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is reserved for players who’ve tested positive or been exposed to the virus. He has not practiced for the past two weeks, but special teams coordinator Chris Horton said Thursday that he was not concerned about Koch’s readiness
“Not at all,” he said. “We’re talking about a 15-year vet here. We’re talking about a guy who knows how to prepare for a game when called upon. So I don’t think there’s any concern when you’re talking about Sam, who I consider one of the truest pros in our game. We’re just hopeful that he can make it back, and if he does, then great.”
Punter Johnny Townsend, whom the Ravens added before their regular-season finale, counts against the team’s 53-man roster for three weeks because he was signed off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. Koch, who hadn’t missed a game in his NFL career until Week 17, has a 42.5-yard net average on punts this season and is the Ravens’ holder on field-goal attempts.
With Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley still on IR, practice squad quarterback Tyler Huntley was promoted for Sunday’s game. The rookie has appeared in three straight games, but under playoff roster rules, he will not have to pass through waivers after another elevation.
Practice squad offensive lineman R.J. Prince was also called up. As a swing lineman, he’s an option for a Ravens line that could be without right tackle D.J. Fluker, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury.