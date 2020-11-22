Instant analysis: Ravens fall to Titans in overtime, 30-24, drop to 6-4 with second straight loss

Childs Walker, reporter: This was a true gut-punch loss, because the Ravens did so much right for so much of the game. They limited all-world running Derrick Henry for three quarters and built an 11-point lead in the third quarter. But they could not do what they talked about all week — finish. Their offense simply is not sharp enough to put opponents away, and their undermanned defense wore down in the end. The Ravens made several key adjustments as they tried to put their season back on track. They replaced Matt Skura with Patrick Mekari at center. They abandoned their running back rotation to ride J.K. Dobbins. They turned to Dez Bryant for a spark at wide receiver. All of these decisions worked to some degree, but they could not save an offense that’s still struggling to connect on plays downfield and outside the hashmarks. The Ravens had several chances to build on a two-score lead in the second half, and they could not sustain a drive. With the undefeated Steelers waiting for them in four days, we have to wonder if this season is on the verge of slipping away.