Odell Beckham Jr., four other Ravens full participants in Thursday’s practice; Titans rule out 3 players

LONDON — After suffering a number of key injuries through the first five weeks of the season, the Ravens appear to be healthier than they have been in a quite a while ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what is their first trip to London since 2017.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was one of five players who were elevated to full practice Thursday. Beckham, who played last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing two games because of an ankle injury, said he’s feeling “much better” this week.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “I’ve worked my [butt] off for a long time, since that Super Bowl [in 2022]. Just to have a small, small setback, which you never saw coming, it’s just unfortunate.

“To just get your feet back underneath you, it’s a blessing to be able to be out on the field, but it never feels good when you’re not at your very, very best.”

Others who returned to full practice included cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (illness/chest). Moses missed last week’s game against the Steelers, who had four sacks, six tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) was also a full participant for a second straight day, while safety Geno Stone (hamstring) was limited after not practicing Wednesday. Mitchell needs to be activated from injured reserve to play.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), who has been out since getting injured in Week 2, did not practice.

The Titans, meanwhile, have already ruled out three players for Sunday, including second-year wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee). They practiced Thursday in Tennessee before departing for London, with Burks, linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring) not taking the trip.

Center Aaron Brewer (neck) and defensive tackle Teair Tart (toe) also did not practice Thursday.

Four other players, meanwhile, were limited for the Titans: linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (neck), defensive lineman Denico Autry (finger), safety Amani Hooker (thumb) and defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder).