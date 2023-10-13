Marlon Humphrey remains on ‘pitch count’ with Ravens nearly fully healthy against banged-up Titans

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

LONDON — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was a full participant in just one practice ahead of last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in what was his first action since undergoing foot surgery in mid-August. Late in the fourth quarter, it looked like it.

Second-year wide receiver George Pickens streaked past Humphrey en route to catching what was the game-winning touchdown in Pittsburgh.

“I’m getting there,” Humphrey said Friday when asked where he’s at physically heading into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. “It’s a work in progress.”

The progress took another step forward this week.

After being limited in practice Wednesday, Humphrey practiced fully in each of the Ravens’ final two sessions of the week.

“I’m working to get to where I want to be,” he said. “It was a lot — just not being able to play for a while — so I think they know me pretty well, [and] they knew [that] as soon as I could practice, I was going to try to play.

“We’ve been doing a pretty good pitch count — how many plays I get — getting back into the groove of things, and I think it’s working pretty well.”

The same could be said for the rest of the Ravens’ roster.

After being besieged by injuries the first five weeks of the season, Baltimore is as healthy as it has been all season. The only player on the roster who did not practice Friday was outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who is listed as out for Sunday as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Seven other players on the Ravens’ injury report, meanwhile, were all full participants at practice, which was moved to the Spurs’ indoor facility after heavy rain rolled through the night before. That included safety Geno Stone (hamstring), who was limited the day before.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (illness), offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (illness/chest), running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) and right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) all fully participated. Mitchell was the only one with a game designation and is listed as questionable.

“It’s super important,” coach John Harbaugh said when asked about his team being mostly healthy again. “Sometimes you jump in and have a great game and sometimes you know, you have to get a feel for it again. But all our guys are working their way back.

“We’re very close to full strength. So, that’s a big deal.”

The Titans, meanwhile, will be without three players after ruling out linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and second-year wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee). Cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring) is also out, and none of the the three made the trip to London with the Titans arriving Friday morning.

Center Aaron Brewer (neck) and defensive tackle Teair Tart (toe) did travel and were limited after not practicing a day earlier. Both are listed as questionable.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (neck), defensive lineman Denico Autry (finger) and safety Amani Hooker (thumb) were all full participants after being limited Thursday. Defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder) was limited for a second straight day but did not have a designation and is likely to play.