Ravens nearly fully healthy and with just five inactive players for Titans showdown in London

LONDON — The Ravens enter Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as healthy as they have been since the start of the season with just one player (outside linebacker David Ojabo) listed as out, and that is reflected in their list of inactive players as well.

Baltimore has just five players inactive: cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu, tackle Daniel Faalele, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and quarterback Josh Johnson, who is the third/emergency quarterback.

With rookie running back Keaton Mitchell not among the inactives as expected, that means the popular undrafted free agent out of East Carolina will be making his NFL debut. He is behind Justice Hill and Gus Edwards in the pecking order, but it’s likely he’ll see snaps on special teams after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

The speedy Mitchell had missed the first five games of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the Ravens’ second preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

The Titans, meanwhile, ruled three players out before even arriving in London on Friday — wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring).

The rest of Tennessee’s inactives are third/emergency quarterback Will Levis, linebacker Caleb Murphy, offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan and defensive tackle Teair Tart.