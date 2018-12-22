With only Alex Lewis (shoulder) out, Ravens nearly at full strength vs. Chargers

Guard Alex Lewis is inactive for the Ravens’ pivotal game Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the team is otherwise healthy entering its prime-time showdown.

This is Lewis’ third straight absence. James Hurst moved over from right tackle to start at left guard the past two games, and rookie Bradley Bozeman also saw time in the line rotation against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tight end Nick Boyle (concussion), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (knee) and linebacker-defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (toe/ankle) are on the 46-man game-day roster after practicing fully Thursday. Boyle had cleared concussion protocol by Thursday, but coach John Harbaugh was uncertain about his playing status.

The Ravens' six other inactive players are largely no surprise: quarterback Robert Griffin III, wide receiver Jordan Lasley, outside linebacker Tim Williams, defensive lineman Zach Sieler, fullback-defensive lineman Patrick Ricard and running back Buck Allen.

This is Allen's first scratch of the season. He has played only three snaps on offense over the past three weeks, instead used mainly as a special teams contributor.

