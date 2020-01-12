Childs Walker, reporter: The words shocking defeat don’t really capture the punch this loss delivered to an entire city. The Ravens were the best team in football for 16 games this season. But they won’t be remembered that way because the Titans were bolder, more physical and more precise on a single evening in January. That’s the way it works in professional sports; endings matter the most. The loss will particularly haunt quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has played below his standards in both his career playoff games. Jackson’s receivers dropped passes, and his offensive line did not play well. The Ravens defense could not tackle superstar running back Derrick Henry. But with Jackson’s galactic talent comes a disproportionate burden, and he’ll spend the next year facing questions about whether he can win games in January. The Ravens have much to look forward to in 2020, with a likely MVP quarterback, an excellent overall roster and an accomplished coaching staff. They’ll be picked to win many games and return to the playoff dance. But until this group wins in the postseason, it will be defined by this massive disappointment.