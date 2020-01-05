The Ravens will host the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the divisional round of the playoffs after Tennessee on Saturday upset the No. 3 seed New England Patriots, 20-13, in Foxborough.
As the Ravens held practice during their bye week and prepared for three potential opponents, players and coaches acknowledged they were spending more time scouting the Titans, who they have not played since Week 6 of the 2018 season.
“We’re going to do some catch-up on [the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills], but we really need to dive in on Tennessee and really get our teeth sunk into them the next couple of days,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Tuesday.
Here is what’s being said ahead of the matchup.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill
“[We] got to get back to work, get ready for those guys because they’ve got a great team. Obviously they’ve been playing well all year, so I don’t know a whole a lot about them on defense, but I know they’re good. That’s all I know.” (NFL Network)
Titans running back Derrick Henry
“We’re going to enjoy this one. We know who Baltimore is. We’ll get ready for them tomorrow. We know exactly what we are facing.” (ESPN)
ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck
“[The Titans’ offensive line] is a better run-blocking offensive line than pass-blocking offensive line. That’s good against the Baltimore Ravens, quite honestly. The Ravens can get after you a little bit with the pass rush. Going right at them probably is a better attack. It also gives you an opportunity to keep Lamar Jackson off of the field. [Titans running back Derrick Henry] matches up well if they can get him going.”
