The Ravens have released outside linebacker Tim Williams, the team announced Tuesday.
Williams, a 2017 third-round draft pick out of Alabama, played seven snaps in the team’s 40-25 home loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, just days after coach John Harbaugh demanded better play from him and fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser.
“They need to be better,” Harbaugh said Sept. 23. “We need to get more pressure, more sacks from those guys. They’ll probably tell you they need more reps. I would say earn more reps.”
With the offseason departure of linebackers Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith, the Ravens looked to Williams as one of multiple players they expected to fill a void in the pass rush.
Through four games, Williams had failed to register a sack or quarterback hit, and his playing time had slowly decreased since the start of the season. Williams has recorded just two sacks in his NFL career.
The Ravens rank 23rd in the league in sacks with eight.