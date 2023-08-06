Ravens tight ends Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar search for their place in Todd Monken’s offense

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An NFL coach must find something to build on in the rubble of a disappointing loss.

As John Harbaugh surveyed the Ravens’ 27-16 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of last season, he zeroed in on rookie tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, who combined for 152 yards on 12 catches.

“Those guys are going to be really good players for many years to come,” Harbaugh said. “No question about it.”

Seven months later, Likely and Kolar, both 2022 fourth-round draft picks, are working to make good on Harbaugh’s prediction in a sharply revised context. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman, a friend to all tight ends, is gone, replaced by Todd Monken. Lamar Jackson is still tossing the passes but to a set of glittering new targets, including veteran superstar Odell Beckham Jr. and 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers, this year’s training camp sensation.

With perennial Pro Bowl selection Mark Andrews reigning as the big dog at tight end, Likely and Kolar could be crowded out no matter how well they practice.

So how do they ensure their relevance? With a commitment to blocking and with faith that the ball will find many different hands in Monken’s play designs.

Given the playmaking talent above him on the depth chart, Kolar said “worrying about target share is just a total waste of time.”

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kelle Sanders, left, and tight end Isaiah Likely run a drill during a practice on July 27. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Both second-year tight ends were known as catch-first prospects coming out of college, with Likely often referred to as a bulked-up wide receiver and Kolar touted as a rangy, reliable target in the Andrews mold. Monken, however, steered the conversation to blocking when asked about their chances for earning playing time in 2023. The Ravens need someone to step in for the departed Josh Oliver, who evolved into one of top blocking tight ends in football and an unsung hero for last year’s team. That need is more acute with Patrick Ricard on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from hip surgery.

“We have to figure out on the roster, be it those two players or whoever we have, do we have an individual here that can … be blocking tight end, can do somethings in line after losing the young man they had last year,” Monken said. “With [Patrick Ricard] being out, that’s what we need to see from them.”

Harbaugh expressed confidence that Likely and Kolar can handle such dirty work. Oliver, for example, was not known as a punishing blocker before he came to Baltimore. He learned.

“I watch them at practice,” Harbaugh said Friday. “We had the inside run drill today; they’re doing it very well. Let’s see what happens, but they can do it. I believe that.”

Though the 6-foot-6 Kolar was drafted 11 spots ahead of Likely, it was the later pick who shot ahead in the race to earn playing time last summer. While a sports hernia derailed the start of Kolar’s career, Likely was the star of training camp, seemingly making another dazzling catch every day and looking like the best player on the field in a preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jackson hyped him up to reporters and it was not uncommon to see him on fantasy sleeper lists going into the regular season.

Likely dazzled in a few games — 77 yards and touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 103 yards against the Bengals — especially when he was asked to step in for an injured or resting Andrews. His gifts for making spectacular, contested grabs and for blasting through would-be tacklers cannot be taught. But he’s the first to acknowledge that he undercut himself with drops and careless penalties. As he and his teammates cleaned out their lockers after a playoff loss to the Bengals, he vowed to return a more polished player.

Likely said he poured over video from his worst games, assessing every movement or decision that could have been refined. He feels the effort has paid off.

“That attitude, we love in him,” tight ends coach George Godsey said. “He’s a true pro, and he’s going to take responsibility for everything. Being shoved into the amount of plays he had last year as a rookie, we think he did a hell of a job. I only see that trend going up. He’s a very detailed person — takes good notes, asks good questions, and then he goes out and shows it at practice.”

Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar played in just two games during his rookie season in 2022. He is looking to be a valuable asset this season thanks in part to his blocking. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Likely’s blocking grades improved as last season went on, and he added five pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame in the offseason.

“I feel like the main knock coming into the league was that I couldn’t block,” he said. “So I’ve really just been keeping that as a focal point.”

Kolar, meanwhile, played in just two games as a rookie. That regular season loss in Cincinnati was his only real chance to shine. “Obviously, it sucked,” he said of dealing with the sports hernia. “You never want to come in and the first thing is you have to have surgery.”

He has a steeper hill to climb to force his way into Monken’s game plans, but Harbaugh remains a fan.

“He’s showing us,” he said. “He’s making catches, and he’s blocking well every single day. He did a really good job with his body composition. He’s bigger [and] stronger. I mean you walk by him, right, you see how big he is. It really is impressive. … I think he’s going to earn playing time.”

Kolar added about 10 pounds of muscle and said he’s playing at 265 this summer. “I played at 255 or 260 in college,” he said, laughing. “But I was just a little fat.” He knows more forceful blocking might be his most direct route to playing time.

“Obviously, you want to be the most complete tight end possible,” he said.

Even when he was not playing last fall, he studied Oliver, Ricard and Nick Boyle, the way they chose their aiming points and adjusted their pad levels.

“He’s got the frame,” Godsey said when asked about Kolar’s chances to fill Oliver’s role. “The length, it’s good. He just didn’t have a lot of size.”

The Ravens are expected to play in fewer heavy sets than they did under Roman, who used power blockers at a rate unseen in recent NFL history last season. At the same time, Monken made ample use of tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington at Georgia, so Likely and Kolar have reason to believe he will find ways to use them in tandem with Andrews.

“He’ll show us clips,” Kolar said. “They did really interesting stuff in the screen game, with the vertical attack. It’s definitely interesting.”

The key, Godsey said, will be for Likely and Kolar to be ready for any job on any play: “In our room, we’ve got guys who can do it all. Split us, keep us in-line, we’ll be able to do those roles.”