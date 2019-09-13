Ravens tight ends looking forward to reuniting with ‘brother,' Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams; Ed Reed donates to housing initiative

One of the lesser-profile reunions occurring at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend is the return of tight end Maxx Williams.
Williams, the Ravens’ second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, played four seasons with the team before signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason. He recorded one catch for 15 yards last week in Arizona’s 27-27 tie against the Detroit Lions.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, a Scottsdale native, said he was in contact with Williams, who was a member of the team’s tight-knit position group, as he made his move to Arizona.
“Once you’re a part of the team, you’re always a part of the team," tight end Nick Boyle said.
Said Andrews: “We’ve been through a lot, training camp and all that stuff. Once you do things like that with your teammates, it’s a brotherhood. He’s one of our brothers.”
Reed donates to West Baltimore communities
Former Ravens safety and newly enshrined Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed is working with Wells Fargo to donate $100,000 for the restoration and development of housing projects in West Baltimore.
Reed presented the grant Friday morning at Booker T. Washington High School, alongside the Upton Planning Committee, elected officials, members of Wells Fargo and community leaders.
According to its official website, the Upton Planning Committee makes recommendations for the preservation and improvement of the Historic Upton Neighborhoods, six community associations north of downtown Baltimore that once were a "thriving hub of African-American culture and commerce.”
5 Ravens questionable for Sunday
Five Ravens are questionable for Sunday’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Tight end Mark Andrews (foot), linebacker Tyus Bowser (groin), wide receiver Marquise Brown (hip), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (back) and running back Mark Ingram II (shoulder) were ruled questionable.
Brown, Andrews and McPhee did not practice Friday, but coach John Harbaugh said there were “no concerns" over their availability for Sunday.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) has been ruled out.
Cardinals defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (hamstring) is questionable. Offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard (knee) has been ruled out.