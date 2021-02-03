Ravens position review: Mark Andrews is the headliner at tight end, but Nick Boyle’s return is key

Because of injuries and infections, the Ravens ended up using five tight ends: Andrews (14 games), Boyle (nine), Eric Tomlinson (six), Willson (three) and Sean Culkin (one). Ricard, who missed one game after testing positive for COVID-19, had a flexible role in the offense, sometimes lining up in the backfield with quarterback Lamar Jackson, other times lining up as an in-line tight end.