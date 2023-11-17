Ravens TE Mark Andrews exits game vs. Bengals with left ankle injury, is questionable to return

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews left Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an injury to his left ankle after getting tackled near the end zone on Baltimore’s first drive of the game.

The Ravens announced he’s questionable to return.

Andrews caught a short pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson in the red zone and was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, appearing to injure his left ankle. The Ravens’ medical staff attended to Andrews as he lay prone on the turf. Jackson threw his helmet to the ground in frustration as he saw Andrews in pain.

After a few minutes, the tight end stood up with help and walked gingerly off the field.

He left the field and went into the locker room.

This story will be updated.