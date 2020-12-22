Ravens sign tight end Eric Tomlinson to active roster

The Ravens have signed tight Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team announced Tuesday.
Tomlinson, 28, has appeared in four games for the Ravens as either a COVID-19 replacement or a standard elevation from the practice squad. The Ravens used their second standard elevation for Tomlinson in Sunday’s 40-14 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Under NFL rules, had the team chosen to elevate him to the game-day roster again, he would have to clear waivers before rejoining the team.
Tomlinson hasn’t recorded any catches and has been targeted just once, primarily taking over the blocking duties left by tight end Nick Boyle, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 15. Tomlinson played a season-high 23 snaps against Jacksonville. His addition gives the Ravens two true tight ends on the 53-man roster, joining Mark Andrews.
“He’s done a really good job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “He’s come in and learned the offense. [He’s a] very smart guy, very determined, really good blocker, so he fits what we’re trying to do. He can kind of fill the void there a little bit that Nick left. I think he’s done a really good job. [Fullback] Patrick [Ricard] has also filled part of that void. He’s done more on the line, in-line, tight end-type blocking roles, too. So, both of those guys have done well. I think it showed up in the results in the run game, and we’re really pleased with him. He’s a guy that has helped us tremendously, and [he’s] a great guy, and we’re glad to have him.”