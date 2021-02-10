Ravens re-sign tight end Eric Tomlinson

“He’s done a really good job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Tomlinson in December. “He’s come in and learned the offense. [He’s a] very smart guy, very determined, really good blocker, so he fits what we’re trying to do. He can kind of fill the void there a little bit that Nick left. I think he’s done a really good job. [Fullback] Patrick [Ricard] has also filled part of that void. He’s done more on the line, in-line, tight end-type blocking roles, too. So, both of those guys have done well. I think it showed up in the results in the run game, and we’re really pleased with him. He’s a guy that has helped us tremendously, and [he’s] a great guy, and we’re glad to have him.”