Ravens re-sign tight end Eric Tomlinson

The Ravens have re-signed tight end Eric Tomlinson, the team announced Wednesday, retaining a player who emerged as a key blocker after Nick Boyle’s season-ending knee injury.
According to ESPN, the deal is for one year and worth $1,015,000 million, including $125,000 guaranteed. The deal carries a cap charge of $875,000.
The Ravens signed Tomlinson, 28, in late November and he appeared in eight games, including the playoffs, but did not record a catch (one target), assuming much of the blocking duties normally carried out by Boyle.
“He’s done a really good job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Tomlinson in December. “He’s come in and learned the offense. [He’s a] very smart guy, very determined, really good blocker, so he fits what we’re trying to do. He can kind of fill the void there a little bit that Nick left. I think he’s done a really good job. [Fullback] Patrick [Ricard] has also filled part of that void. He’s done more on the line, in-line, tight end-type blocking roles, too. So, both of those guys have done well. I think it showed up in the results in the run game, and we’re really pleased with him. He’s a guy that has helped us tremendously, and [he’s] a great guy, and we’re glad to have him.”
The Ravens recently signed Boyle to a two-year extension through the 2023 season and likely aren’t done adding to the position. General manager Eric DeCosta called the team a “tight end-centric offense” at his season-ending news conference.