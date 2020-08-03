Ravens to sign tight end Jerell Adams, per report

The Ravens are expected to sign tight end Jerell Adams, according to an NFL Network report, adding more competition for its third tight end spot.
Adams, 27, was selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He spent two seasons with New York before stints on the practice squad with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has recorded 24 career receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown.
The Ravens have an open competition for their third tight end after trading Hayden Hurst in the offseason. The team was expected to enter training camp with three players vying for the position: second-year player Charles Scarff, as well as undrafted rookies Eli Wolf and Jacob Breeland.
The team last week placed Breeland, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last year at Oregon, on the active non-football injury list and he is not expected to play this season.