Ravens raising ticket prices for first time since 2017, but no plans for another hike in 2021

It just became a little more expensive to watch Lamar Jackson at M&T Bank Stadium.
In a letter sent to season-ticket holders last week, the Ravens announced that they are raising ticket prices for the first time since 2017 and just the second time in seven years. The average ticket price increase is 6.45%, with some areas in the stadium having a higher rate bump and others a lower one.
“To achieve our collective goals, we must continue to stay competitive with other NFL teams, both in terms of the revenue we generate and in our spending on players we want in purple,” senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman wrote in the letter, which was reviewed by The Baltimore Sun. “To stay competitive, it is important that our ticket revenues remain in the top half of the NFL, and we dropped below that threshold in both 2018 and 2019."
After having the sixth-most expensive average ticket price in the NFL in 2018, according to research portal Statista, the Ravens froze prices for a second straight season last year. During a 2019 regular season in which the Ravens set a franchise record for wins and lost just once in Baltimore, the team had the 16th-highest average price ($103.59).
The Ravens, who said in the letter that they’re committed to maintaining prices for 2021, last year completed a three-year, $120 million renovation project that added new high-definition video displays, suite levels, escalators, elevators and concessions. With a division champion team led by a Most Valuable Player-winning quarterback in Jackson, the Ravens finished 12th in the NFL in both average home capacity (99.5%) and average home attendance (70,627).
The Ravens’ 2020 home schedule has games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Dates and times will be released in April.