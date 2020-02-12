Ravens raising ticket prices for first time since 2017, but no plans for another hike in 2021

“To achieve our collective goals, we must continue to stay competitive with other NFL teams, both in terms of the revenue we generate and in our spending on players we want in purple,” senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman wrote in the letter, which was reviewed by The Baltimore Sun. “To stay competitive, it is important that our ticket revenues remain in the top half of the NFL, and we dropped below that threshold in both 2018 and 2019."