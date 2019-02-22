Ravens freeze ticket prices for second straight year

Ravens ticket prices will remain frozen for a second straight season, a team spokesman confirmed Friday.

With season-ticket renewals sent out for the 2019 season, prices will remain unchanged from their last hike, in 2017, when they increased between 4.7 percent and 10.3 percent for certain sections.

The Ravens had the sixth-most expensive average ticket price in the NFL last season ($115.11), according to research portal Statista, behind the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. The team finished No. 15 in the NFL in attendance, as ranked by percentage of stadium capacity (99.2 percent).

Overall, the Ravens drew an announced 563,451 to M&T Bank Stadium in their eight regular-season games, 12th most in the league but a slight decrease from last year. They went 6-2 at home, including a dramatic win over the Cleveland Browns in their regular-season finale that clinched the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2014 and first AFC North title since 2012.

Owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged last year, after the Ravens had missed out on the postseason for the fourth time in five seasons, that the team’s performance was the biggest factor in the team’s declining attendance.

“If winning is what we need to do to fill the stadium up, that’s part-and-parcel with why we’re here,” he said in February 2018. “We’re here to win games, we’re here to succeed, and when we fail, the no-shows are a way of telling us that our fans aren’t pleased.”

Bisciotti, who is not expected to hold a “State of the Ravens” address this offseason, said then that the franchise was a “few years away” from another price increase.

The Ravens are completing a $120 million renovation of their downtown stadium that has added elevators, escalators, ultra-high-definition video boards, a new sound system, luxury suites and more. The team also slashed prices on 21 concession items by an average of 33 percent before last season.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer