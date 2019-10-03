Ravens safety Earl Thomas III said he and defensive tackle Brandon Williams are fine days after a reported “heated” talk following the team’s 40-25 home loss to the Cleveland Browns.
The exchange, first reported by NFL Network, was regarding Thomas’ frustration with Williams, who had practiced the entire week but didn’t play after surfacing on the injury report Saturday with a knee injury.
“We’re on the same page,” Thomas said Thursday. “We talked about it. I just want him out there. He’s a Pro Bowler. We’re better when he’s out there. I was a little frustrated. I just wanted to see what was going on with him, because I know he had practiced earlier in the week. I didn’t know, it just kind of hit me out of the blindside. But hopefully, he’ll play this week.”
With Williams out of the lineup, the Browns rushed for 193 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown run, the longest run allowed in franchise history.
Coach John Harbaugh said Williams, who didn’t practice Wednesday, isn’t dealing with a long-term injury. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee said the team expects Williams to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.