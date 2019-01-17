Ravens running backs coach Thomas Hammock expected to be named Northern Illinois coach

Ravens running backs coach Thomas Hammock is expected to be named the Northern Illinois head coach Friday morning, according to reports.

Hammock, 37, a former Huskies running back who served on his alma mater’s coaching staff from 2005-06, would replace Rod Carey, who accepted the same position at Temple.

The Ravens hired Hammock in 2014, his first NFL job after three years as an assistant head coach at Wisconsin. The team cycled through No. 1 backs in Hammock’s five years in Baltimore, with a different running back leading the Ravens in rushing yards each of the past four years.

This season, the Ravens were one of the NFL’s worst rushing teams over the first half of the season. But Lamar Jackson’s midseason insertion at quarterback helped rejuvenate their ground game, and Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon both finished the year averaging over 5 yards per carry.

“I got comfortable with Coach Thomas and felt this was a good spot to come to,” Edwards, an undrafted rookie, told the team website in November. “It’s been great. He knows a lot about the game. He’s made me better. I’m just trying to take everything that he’s teaching me.”

Hammock’s departure would leave the Ravens with two vacancies on coach John Harbaugh’s staff. The Ravens also must hire a wide receivers coach, as Bobby Engram was moved over to tight ends coach with Greg Roman’s promotion to offensive coordinator.

