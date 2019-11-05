The Ravens signed wide receiver/return specialist De’Anthony Thomas and released cornerback Maurice Canady in a corresponding move, the team announced Tuesday.
The signing comes one day after coach John Harbaugh called his special teams unit “inconsistent.” Cornerback/punt returner Cyrus Jones muffed a punt in Sunday’s 37-20 win over the New England Patriots.
The Ravens rank fifth in the NFL in yards per punt return (9.4) but 28th in yards per kick return (19.3).
Thomas, 26, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 22. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, Thomas returned 13 kickoffs and seven punts for Kansas City this season. He averaged 4.2 yards per punt return and 22.1 yards per kick return. Thomas was released after fumbling for the second time this season in a 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17.
DE Onuoha signed to practice squad
The Ravens signed defensive end Michael Onuoha to the practice squad, the team also announced Tuesday.
The Miami Dolphins signed running De’Lance Turner to their 53-man roster, opening up the spot.
The Ravens signed Onuoha, 26, as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce. He was released with an injury settlement in August after fracturing his wrist in the team’s first preseason game.