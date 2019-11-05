Thomas, 26, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 22. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, Thomas returned 13 kickoffs and seven punts for Kansas City this season. He averaged 4.2 yards per punt return and 22.1 yards per kick return. Thomas was released after fumbling for the second time this season in a 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17.