Ravens reportedly agree to sign All-Pro safety Earl Thomas for four years, $55 million

The Ravens made their first defensive splash ahead of the official start of free agency, agreeing to a four-year, $55 million deal with former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, according to multiple media reports.

The deal can’t become official until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, Thomas comes to the Ravens after the defense lost safety Eric Weddle and linebackers Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley and Za’Darius Smith so far this offseason.

Thomas, 29, is coming off a season when he was limited to four games and didn’t play after Sept. 30 because of a broken leg.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound safety still had three interceptions last season and had 28 over 125 games, all starts, in playing his first nine seasons with the Seahawks.

More to come.

