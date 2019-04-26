Ravens select DL Jaylon Ferguson, trade up to take WR Miles Boykin in third round of NFL draft

With the first of two third-round draft picks Friday night, the Ravens took Louisiana Tech edge rusher Jaylon Ferguson 85th overall.

The Ravens then traded up to select Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin 93rd overall. To move up to draft Boykin, the Ravens sent their second third-rounder (No. 102) and two of their sixth-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ferguson, a 6-foot-5, 271-pound defensive lineman, set the Division I record with 45 career sacks. Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was the previous record holder.

Boykin, a 6-4, 220-pound receiver, made 59 catches for 872 yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

More to come.

