Lamar Jackson, Ravens start slow before rolling over Texans, 25-9, in injury-filled opener

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws an incomplete pass to Odell Beckham Jr under pressure in the home opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

For all the investment in and buzz around a revamped offense, the Ravens looked a lot like the Baltimore of old in Sunday’s season-opener against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium.

Behind a stout and swarming defense that chased, harassed and hit rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, and a rushing attack led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens pulled away in the second half and easily handled the Texans, 25-9.

The win moved them to 7-0 at home against the Texans all-time, but the victory was bittersweet with running back J.K. Dobbins reportedly having suffered a torn Achilles early in the third quarter.

Dobbins, who held-in during training camp over discontent with his contract and only returned to the field a few weeks ago, had to be helped to the locker room and did not return.

The injury would be a crushing blow for the Ravens and the 24-year-old playing in the last year of his rookie deal. Dobbins missed all of 2021 after tearing his hamstring and multiple ligaments in his knee in a preseason game against the Washington Commanders that year and played in just eight games last season after another cleanup surgery before returning in December.

Coming into this season, Dobbins, a second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2020, had already missed 27 of 50 regular-season games in his career because of injuries. He finished Sunday’s game with eight carries for 22 yards and a first-quarter touchdown, along with three catches for 15 yards.

Dobbins’ injury was also just one of many on the day for the Ravens.

Safety Marcus Williams also left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return, left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a knee injury early in the fourth quarter and also did not return and center Tyler Linderbaum suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter and did not return. Baltimore was also without tight end Mark Andrews, who was ruled out before the game because of a quad injury.

As for the Ravens’ $260 million quarterback, Lamar Jackson did stay upright and led the team in rushing, though almost all of those yards came when he was forced to scramble from a Texans defense that consistently beat Baltimore’s offensive line. He finished with 38 yards on six carries, while also completing 17 of 22 passes for 169 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Rookie Zay Flowers, meanwhile, paced the receiving corps with nine catches, a team record for a rookie making his debut, for 78 yards while also picking up nine yards on two runs. Odell Beckham Jr., playing his first game since Super Bowl 56 in 2020 after suffering a torn ACL, had just two catches for 37 yards, though he did draw a couple of pass interference penalties.

Defensively, the Ravens held Stroud to 242 yards passing on 28 of 42 completions, while also sacking the No. 2 overall draft pick five times and pressuring him consistently throughout the day.

The offense was anything but consistent, however.

For a team that played almost none of its starters in the preseason, that was predictable. The Ravens never trailed on Sunday, but it took a while for the offense to get going.

After Dobbins scored from 4 yards out on a toss to the right from Jackson for the game’s first points with 4:28 left in the first quarter, the Texans responded with a pair of Ka’imi Fairbairn field goals in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 7-6 at the half.

Baltimore began to pull away in the second, however, behind a pair of Justice Hill touchdown runs from 2 yards out after Dobbins left the game.

Fairbairn added another field goal in the fourth quarter, followed by a Justin Tucker field goal from 39 yards for the game’s final score.

This story will be updated.