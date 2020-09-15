After big win, Ravens are touchdown favorites vs. Texans in first road test

One of their most impressive wins came against the Texans in Baltimore. In a Week 11 win in November, the Ravens held Pro Bowl quarterback DeShaun Watson to 169 yards passing and finished with seven sacks total in a 41-7 win. That Houston offense also had star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded in the offseason for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick. Johnson (ankle) is reportedly a “long shot” to play Sunday.