After big win, Ravens are touchdown favorites vs. Texans in first road test

The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the Texans ahead of their trip to Houston on Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Texans opened as six-point underdogs, but the line has since widened to 6½ points. Houston kicked off the NFL season with a 34-20 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and will have had three extra days to prepare for its Week 2 matchup.
The Ravens had one of the NFL’s most impressive wins of Week 1, routing the Cleveland Browns, 38-6, after entering the game as seven-point favorites. With the victory, the Ravens have won 13 straight regular-season games.
One of their most impressive wins came against the Texans in Baltimore. In a Week 11 win in November, the Ravens held Pro Bowl quarterback DeShaun Watson to 169 yards passing and finished with seven sacks total in a 41-7 win. That Houston offense also had star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded in the offseason for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick. Johnson (ankle) is reportedly a “long shot” to play Sunday.
The Ravens have won nine of 11 meetings all time against the Texans, including the first six in the series. Their only two losses, in 2012 and 2014, came in Houston.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 52½ points.