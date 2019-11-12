The Ravens are four-point favorites over the visiting Houston Texans ahead of their high-profile clash Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The game is the Ravens’ third in the past four against a potential playoff contender. As part of their five-game winning streak, the Ravens (7-2) won as road underdogs in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks and as home underdogs in Week 11 against the then-unbeaten New England Patriots.
Houston (6-3), which is coming off a bye, has won four of its past five games and leads the AFC South by a game. The Texans have been underdogs in five games this season, but they’ve faced a spread of four points or more just once, in their season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.
The matchup is a showcase of two NFL Most Valuable Player candidates. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson posted his second perfect passer rating of the season and turned in a dazzling 47-yard touchdown run Sunday, while Houston’s Deshaun Watson has 18 touchdowns and five interceptions and is averaging over 270 passing yards per game.
The Ravens are 3-1 at home this season but have covered the spread just once, in their double-digit win over the Patriots. The Texans, meanwhile, are 3-2 on the road and have covered the spread in all but one game.
The teams last played two years ago, with the Ravens winning, 23-16. Houston has won just two of 10 meetings all time. After six straight losses in the series, the Texans won at home in 2012 and again in 2014.
The over-under for the game is 50 points.