How to watch Ravens vs. Texans: Week 2 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 2 game between the Ravens (1-0) and Houston Texans (0-1).
Time: 4:25 p.m. Sunday
Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be allowed.
TV: CBS/Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
Stream: CBS All Access
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN (87.7 FM) (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar)
Forecast: Mid-70s, chance of rain throughout
Line: Ravens by 7½ (as of Sunday morning)
