Ravens vs. Texans staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s game in Houston?

Ravens 34, Texans 17: I picked a close game last week thinking the Browns had enough talent to keep up with the Ravens. I won’t make that mistake again. While Deshaun Watson is among the league’s top quarterbacks, the Texans’ offseason trade of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals deprives the offense of its most dynamic playmaker. J.J. Watt is not the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate he once was, and Houston’s secondary didn’t have much luck slowing Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes in the opener. The Ravens should be able to bottle up Watson like they did in last year’s blowout, and Lamar Jackson and Co. will exploit a Texans defense that just doesn’t have enough pieces.