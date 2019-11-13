Ravens 31, Texans 23: The good news for the Ravens is that the Texans are without J.J. Watt, who had 20 quarterback hits. The bad news is that the Texans’ No. 3 rush defense hasn’t let up in his absence. The Texans have the No. 29 pass defense so Lamar Jackson is going to have to show his growth as a passer. It’ll be the second time in recent weeks that Jackson will be facing off against an MVP candidate. But the Ravens defense has been like its old self of late, holding Russell Wilson and Tom Brady to one touchdown each. No reason to think it can’t do the same against Deshaun Watson if everyone is healthy.