Jen Badie, editor
Ravens 31, Texans 23: The good news for the Ravens is that the Texans are without J.J. Watt, who had 20 quarterback hits. The bad news is that the Texans’ No. 3 rush defense hasn’t let up in his absence. The Texans have the No. 29 pass defense so Lamar Jackson is going to have to show his growth as a passer. It’ll be the second time in recent weeks that Jackson will be facing off against an MVP candidate. But the Ravens defense has been like its old self of late, holding Russell Wilson and Tom Brady to one touchdown each. No reason to think it can’t do the same against Deshaun Watson if everyone is healthy.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 28, Texans 24: Not only does this game boast major playoff implications, with both teams fighting for a first-round bye, but it might play a role in who wins MVP. Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson are two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks, and if this game can live up to the pair’s last meeting — an epic 42-36 win by No. 5 Clemson over No. 3 Louisville in Death Valley in 2016 in which Watson threw five touchdown passes and Jackson ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 295 — Baltimore fans are in for a treat. This time, it’s Jackson’s team that has the better defense, and that’ll be the difference Sunday.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 31, Texans 27: This matchup of two of the AFC’s top teams will have significant ramifications as it pertains to who heads into the postseason with a first-round bye. The Texans have had an extra week to prepare for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, but head coach Bill O’Brien echoed statements many coaches have uttered this season, saying there is no player in the league who can replicate Jackson’s talents. If Michael Pierce is sidelined with his ankle injury, stopping Deshaun Watson will become that much tougher. In the end, I see Jackson making one more play than his fellow MVP hopeful.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 28, Houston 24: The Texans are coming off a bye and that’s a major advantage coming in the middle of the season. The Ravens are on a roll offensively with quarterback Lamar Jackson but defensively they will have problems shutting down Houston’s running game. But the Ravens are hot, and they’ll continue to improve and win.
Peter Schmuck, columnist
Ravens 31, Texans 23: The Ravens enjoyed their breather against the Bengals, but now it gets real again. The Texans are going to be a load, but the Ravens’ roll will continue in a high-scoring, suspenseful game.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 30, Texans 27: The Ravens’ main challenge will be stopping Houston’s Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, but with their win in Seattle, the Ravens showed that they can handle mobile quarterbacks running high-octane attacks. Even if Michael Pierce is sidelined, Lamar Jackson and Co. are fully in sync.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 34, Texans 31: The Texans present a difficult matchup for the Ravens with their multi-faceted offense and stout run defense. Deshaun Watson is the rare player capable of matching Lamar Jackson highlight for highlight. But the Ravens are playing as confidently as they have in years with the most exciting offense in team history. They’ll edge out a tough opponent in a home-field shootout.