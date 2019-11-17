One of the few pivotal calls in an otherwise stress-free 41-7 victory for the Ravens on Sunday afternoon came in the first quarter.
The Houston Texans faced fourth-and-2 from the Ravens’ 33-yard line in a scoreless game. Quarterback Deshaun Watson targeted wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone, with cornerback Marlon Humphrey in coverage.
Humphrey appeared to bump into Hopkins and impede him from catching the ball before it reached him. The pass fell incomplete, and Texans coach Bill O’Brien to challenged for pass interference. This is the first season the NFL has allowed coaches to challenge such plays, with both pass interference calls and noncalls subject to review by instant replay.
After a review, the officials ruled that the call stood and that the Ravens would take over on downs. Had pass interference been called, the Texans would have had a first down at the Ravens’ 1-yard line with an opportunity to score the first points of the game.
“I have no idea. I have no idea what pass interference is anymore,” O’Brien said after the game.
Hopkins posted on Twitter after the game, calling for a change of the NFL’s instant-replay process.
“As a leader in the NFL, we need someone new in New York deciding calls,” Hopkins wrote, about 45 minutes after the game concluded.
Former NFL coach and NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy tweeted that it was “a terrible non call.”
“Houston should have had the ball at the 1 yd line,” he wrote. “This is getting ridiculous.”
Coaches around the NFL have had little success this season challenging pass interference. According to ESPN research, before the Houston review, coaches had lost 32 of their past 33 pass interference challenges, dating to the start of Week 4, a 3.0% success rate. Since Week 3, they are 2-for-41 (4.9%).
“What did I think? Yeah, everyone saw it,” Watson said after the game. “The guy wrapped him around, but they made the call. You have to live with it. You can’t really dwell on it. It definitely could have been a changing point in the game. It’s just one of those calls that didn’t go our way. You have to continue to push forward.”