“We talk about starting sharp,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “We want to be on point. We want to be focused. It’s both sides of the ball. Obviously, anytime you can get the lead, that’s an advantage. We want to get the lead. We want to keep the lead and extend the lead, if we can. So I really think our guys have done a good job of that. It kind of goes [back to] what I said before, with the guys and the preparation, being on point and coming out and being ready to play. That’s really important.”