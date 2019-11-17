Childs Walker, reporter: Every week, the Ravens look more like a team that will play deep into January. Lamar Jackson delivered his usual MVP-level show against the Texans, highlighted by a third-quarter run nearly as spectacular as his spinning touchdown from the previous week. But the Ravens controlled this game as much with their defense as their offense. With two newly signed defensive tackles playing significant snaps, they shut down one of the best running attacks in the NFL. And they covered well enough that their pass rush consistently got home against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Deshaun Watson. We might not remember this game as a major highlight in the overall story of the season, but the Ravens delivered perhaps their most comprehensive performance of 2019 against a dangerous opponent.