Instant analysis from Ravens’ 25-9 win over Houston Texans in season opener

Here’s what The Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 25-9 win over the Houston Texans in Sunday’s season opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

Childs Walker: The Ravens began their season with a clunky first half, marked by nine penalties and a near-complete inability to handle Houston’s blitzes. Their uneven start on offense was to be expected, given that many of these players had never suited up together or run Todd Monken’s system outside of practice. The defense, led by aggressive efforts from linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith, held up its end against Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Quarterback Lamar Jackson ultimately found enough of a midrange connection with wide receivers Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr., aided by timely power runs from Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, to put the Texans away.

Victory came at a severe cost, however, as safety Marcus Williams left with a shoulder injury, center Tyler Linderbaum with an ankle injury, left tackle Ronnie Stanley with a knee injury and running back J.K. Dobbins with an injury that might be a torn Achilles tendon, according to early reports. Those are four players essential to the Ravens’ plans, so a short-term win could soon feel like a long-term loss if the news on them is bad.

Hayes Gardner: It wasn’t pretty. And, at times, it was downright painful, as the Ravens saw four starters suffer injuries. But Baltimore, with Lamar Jackson under contract, Odell Beckham Jr. snagging an over-the-shoulder pass and Zay Flowers making a splashy pro debut, got the first win of its anticipated 2023 season, albeit against the lowly Texans.

Attention shifts now, not necessarily to next week’s matchup in Cincinnati, but to the health of several key players — most notably J.K. Dobbins. If the running back, who scored the Ravens’ first touchdown of the season, is again out for an extended period of time, it will certainly throw a wrench in the new offense.

C.J. Doon: It’s hard to imagine a more concerning season-opening win. The Ravens lost four starters to injuries, with running back J.K. Dobbins potentially out for the season. The revamped offense looked disjointed behind a shaky offensive line, which saw its left tackle and center exit on back-to-back fourth-quarter drives. A clearly rusty Lamar Jackson fumbled twice and threw a costly red-zone interception. Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t make his first catch until the end of the third quarter. Baltimore committed 13 penalties.

But there were some bright spots, including a promising debut from rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers and a stifling defensive performance, especially against the run. The Ravens also scored on three of their five trips inside the red zone and held the Texans to 7-for-22 on third and fourth down. A strong third quarter ensured a win, but there’s plenty for coach John Harbaugh and his staff to fix heading into an important divisional matchup at Cincinnati.

Tim Schwartz: Only the Ravens can turn a comfortable 16-point win into a nightmare. The injury bug is back in full force, and it bit some of Baltimore’s most important players. It’s too early to panic, but if any of the injured players — Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Williams, Tyler Linderbaum and J.K. Dobbins — miss significant time, that’s going to be a big blow. One could argue that besides Lamar Jackson, those are among the Ravens’ most irreplaceable players. On the bright side, Zay Flowers looks like a star in the making, and the linebacking duo of Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith picked up right where they left off last year. Plus, Cincinnati doesn’t look so formidable now based on the egg it laid against Cleveland.