Ravens TE Mark Andrews inactive for season opener vs. Texans; QB Josh Johnson to back up Lamar Jackson

"I haven’t played since December, November – one of them," said Lamar Jackson on why he feels so anxious to play. "It’s a long time, so I’m just pumped." (Baltimore Sun)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be without his favorite target for Sunday’s season opener.

Tight end Mark Andrews is inactive against the Houston Texans after being limited in practice all week with a quad injury. It’s just the sixth game he will miss since being drafted in 2018 and the second because of an injury.

Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2021 All-Pro, has been the Ravens’ leading receiver in three of the past four seasons, but that was expected to change after the team added wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor in the offseason and hired new offensive coordinator Todd Monken to run a more spread-out passing attack.

Coach John Harbaugh said Friday there’s a balance between Andrews’ desire to play Sunday and the long-term picture for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

“I think that’s one of many considerations that go into it, certainly,” Harbaugh said. “Every week is different in terms of what’s at stake, etc., and all that. Like I said, the injury report tells the story. Guys want to play, and if they’re capable of playing, they’ll be out there playing.”

Andrews, 28, sat out Week 9 last season against the New Orleans Saints with knee and shoulder injuries, and he previously missed two games in December 2020 after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens also answered a lingering question about who will back up Jackson, at least early in the season. Veteran Josh Johnson, 37, got the nod Sunday, as Tyler Huntley was named the emergency third quarterback. Under a new NFL rule, teams are allowed to activate three quarterbacks on game days with the No. 3 quarterback not counting against a roster spot.

Huntley, the incumbent backup who has started eight games over the past two seasons as Jackson dealt with ankle and knee injuries, hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles last month and only returned to practice this week.

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet and guards Ben Cleveland and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu are also inactive. Humphrey, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was expected to miss the early part of the season after having foot surgery Aug. 16.

For Houston, wide receiver John Metchie III (hamstring), running back Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring), cornerback Alex Austin and quarterback Case Keenum are inactive.

The Texans previously ruled out two starters in linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) and safety Jimmie Ward (hip) after having already lost center Scott Quessenberry (MCL and ACL tear) and left guard Kenyon Green (shoulder surgery) for the season and right tackle Tytus Howard (hand surgery) for at least the first four games.