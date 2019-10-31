On Tuesday, Jamal Adams emerged as an unexpected focus of the NFL’s trade deadline. A day later, a former Raven found himself mentioned in the aftershocks.
Amid a mostly quiet deadline day, the New York Jets reportedly considered offers for the 24-year-old Adams, including one from the Ravens, before holding on to their All-Pro safety. General manager Joe Douglas said after the deadline passed that the team had not shopped Adams, who’s in the third year of his four-year rookie deal.
But Adams later lashed out at Douglas on Twitter, saying he had gone “behind my back” after Adams had told Douglas and coach Adam Gase that he wanted to remain in New York. “Any reports of me asking to be traded from the New York Jets are completely false,” he wrote.
The episode was obvious fodder for New York sports talk radio on Wednesday. Former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott, who co-hosts a WFAN show with Maggie Gray, said Adams had seemingly soured on the woebegone Jets’ direction and was looking to cash in elsewhere. (The discussion starts at about the 10:00 mark here.)
“The first contract is good,” Adams said. “The second contract is great. The last one is when all players talk about, ‘These are the years [where] I’m going to steal.’ So Jamal wants to hurry up and get to the years where he gets paid and then he’s compensated properly to earn the right to steal.”
Gray asked: “In this day and age, who gets a third contract besides quarterbacks?”
And that’s where Terrell Suggs got involved. Scott and Suggs played linebacker together in Baltimore from 2003 to 2008, and Suggs in 2011 called Scott his “brother and former mentor.” On Wednesday, Scott, claiming that “I know this as fact,” said Suggs had gone to the Ravens in free agency this past offseason and told them, “I love this organization too much to steal from.”
“He said, ‘I’m going to go to Arizona and steal,’ ” Scott said. “Yes, swear to God. … And he’s still a good player, but he’s not worth the $7 million that he’s getting paid. He’s probably worth $4 million. So he said, ‘I’m not going to make you pay me $7 million, because that’s what the market says. I’m going to get it from Arizona.’ This is fact.”
After 16 seasons in Baltimore, Suggs signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the hometown Arizona Cardinals in March, with $7 million guaranteed. He later explained that he wanted to play in Arizona before his career ended, and he told reporters in September that the decision “was a tough one. I wrestled with it, kind of made a decision in the last hour. But as you know, as time has shown, I think both teams made the best decision. It worked out for everybody.”
Through eight games, Suggs is second on the Cardinals in sacks (five) and first in tackles for loss (9½). He’s graded out as the No. 46 edge rusher in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.