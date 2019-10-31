After 16 seasons in Baltimore, Suggs signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the hometown Arizona Cardinals in March, with $7 million guaranteed. He later explained that he wanted to play in Arizona before his career ended, and he told reporters in September that the decision “was a tough one. I wrestled with it, kind of made a decision in the last hour. But as you know, as time has shown, I think both teams made the best decision. It worked out for everybody.”