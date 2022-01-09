Former Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs channels Batman villain Bane before regular-season finale vs. Steelers

The Ravens entered Sunday needing a win over the Steelers and losses by the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Las Angeles Chargers to advance to the postseason for the fourth straight year. It’s also expected to be Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final game, with the future Hall of Famer set to retire after his 18th season. That includes an 18-11 record against Baltimore, including two playoff victories.