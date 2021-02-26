Former Maryland football standout, staff member Matt Robinson takes job with Ravens

Matt Robinson, a former Maryland defensive back and linebacker who’d spent the past two seasons on the team’s coaching staff, has accepted a job with the Ravens, a Terps spokesman confirmed Friday.
Robinson’s last day in College Park was Friday. The former Atholton star had served as a quality control assistant at Maryland; it’s unclear what role will Robinson will have with the Ravens.
Robinson played defensive back and safety for the Terps from 2010 to 2012 before transitioning to linebacker in 2013. He was not selected in the 2015 NFL draft, but Robinson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. He was waived in training camp after suffering a hamstring injury.
Robinson joined Connecticut’s football staff as a graduate assistant in 2017 before taking a similar post under first-year Maryland coach Mike Locksley in 2019. Last February, Locksley announced that Robinson had been promoted to quality control analyst.
Robinson, a Baltimore native, earned All-Metro first-team honors and was named the 2009 Howard County Times Defensive Player of the Year after posting 75 tackles, including four sacks, at Atholton. He also had 39 catches for 792 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior.