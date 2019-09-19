Former Ravens, Terps CB Domonique Foxworth on increasing role at ESPN, NFL CBA negotiations and more

That experience kind of opened my eyes. I didn’t think that they were dumb by any stretch, but we were of similar intelligence and that was eye-opening to me. Just recognizing that they had gotten to their place of success through some hard work and serendipity, that was the first time I was like, “Maybe I can go and do something as big or bigger elsewhere.” And that’s when I was like, “All right, when I’m done playing I’m going to go to the best business school in the world,” and that worked out for me. Surprisingly when I was there, part of why I wanted to go there was the competitive streak. It’s like, alright, I made X amount of dollars in the NFL. I want to turn that into so much more money. When I got to business school, as counterintuitive as it sounds, I left business school being less focused on money and realizing there are much more important things, which I don’t think people expect to happen when you go to the capitalist mecca that is Harvard Business School.