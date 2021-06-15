Ravens CB Tavon Young returns to practice for first time since suffering season-ending knee injury

The Ravens secondary is a nearing full strength.
Cornerback Tavon Young practiced on the first day of the Ravens’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday in Owings Mills, returning to the field for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last season.
It’s been a battle to stay on the field for the 27-year-old since he entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick in 2016. Young missed all of the 2019 season with a neck injury he suffered in training camp, and also missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL in his left knee. He’s played in just 17 games over the past four years.
Since signing a three-year, $25.8 million extension before the 2019 season that made him the highest paid slot corner at the time, Young has played in just one full game. He still has two years remaining on his contract.
“He’s going through some of the toughest things you can do as an athlete with the freak injuries that he’s had the last two years,” defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said last month. “And there’s nothing worse for a player to sit there and rehab an injury and not play the game that he worked so hard for to play, and I just think he’s one of the toughest players on the team.”
In 33 career games, Young has three interceptions, four fumble recoveries, two sacks, two touchdowns and 92 tackles.
Seven Ravens were absent during the open portion of minicamp Tuesday: Offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley (knee) and Ja’Wuan James (Achilles); fullback Patrick Ricard (hip); tight ends Nick Boyle (knee) and Jake Breeland (knee); cornerback Iman Marshall (knee) and defensive back Jordan Richards. Defensive end Derek Wolfe was not dressed.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
This story will be updated.