Ravens cornerback Tavon Young could miss season with neck injury, John Harbaugh says

Ravens slot cornerback Tavon Young could miss the entire season with a neck injury, coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ 26-13 preseason victory Thursday night over the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium.
“Tavon has a more serious issue than we thought,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got a neck issue. Doctors can explain it, but it’s a disk issue, so that’s a serious injury. He could be out for the remainder of the season. We’ll know soon, but it doesn’t look good for Tavon.”
Harbaugh said there’s an “outside chance” that Young’s neck will heal and he’ll be able to return this season, but the team wants to do what’s best, and that means an operation.
Young, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Temple, signed a three-year contract extension in February reportedly worth $25.8 million, including $13 million guaranteed. It is the biggest-ever deal for a slot corner.
This represents another injury setback for Young, who missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL and was bothered by a groin injury for most of last season. He underwent surgery in January on a sports hernia that caused him to miss the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
This story will be updated.