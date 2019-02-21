Ravens slot cornerback Tavon Young signing contract extension

Slot cornerback Tavon Young has agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens, the first signing of the team’s offseason.

The Ravens announced Thursday that general manager Eric DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and an unidentified Ravens player would hold a news conference Friday morning. Young tweeted shortly afterward, confirming reports that he’d signed an extension.

The terms of the deal are not yet known, but Young had one year remaining on his rookie contract. DeCosta said last month that the Ravens would make retaining young talent a priority.

A 2016 fourth-round draft pick, Young missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL, but appeared in 15 games last season, often matching up against opponents’ quickest receivers. The Oxon Hill native played over 58 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and over 17 percent of its special teams snaps in 2018.

Young missed the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury, but his 62-yard return of a fumble for a touchdown in Week 16 against the Chargers clinched an important victory late in the fourth quarter.

Young underwent offseason surgery for a sports hernia, but is not expected to be sidelined for any significant team obligations. In his two active seasons, he has 90 tackles, three interceptions, 13 passes defended and two defensive touchdowns in 31 games.

