Ravens are eight-point favorites vs. Buccaneers in Week 15 home matchup

The Ravens are eight-point favorites over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their pivotal Week 15 matchup, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

If the line holds, it would be the Ravens’ second-biggest spread as favorites this season. They were favored by 13 points in their Week 12 home game against the Oakland Raiders, which they covered with a 34-17 win.

The Buccaneers (5-8) are 2-5 over their past seven games and have won just once away from home this season. The Ravens (7-6), meanwhile, are just 5-10 against NFC teams since 2015 and started the year 0-2 against NFC South opponents. Two weeks ago, they beat the Falcons in Atlanta.

The Ravens have faced Tampa Bay just five times in franchise history, winning the past three games by a combined 65 points. They are 3-2 overall in the series and last met in 2014.

The over-under for the game is 47 points.

