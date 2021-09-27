Ravens ‘determined’ to improve tackling, but there’s no easy fix; wild win leads to coaching staff injury | NOTES

The Ravens’ defensive problems over the past two weeks have started at a fundamental level: They’re just not tackling as well as they should be.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday afternoon that the Ravens’ coaching staff had already discussed the issue hours earlier, during a morning meeting. Players talked about their imperfect fundamentals in the locker room after Sunday’s 19-17 win over the Lions, Harbaugh said, and on the plane ride back.
A week after poor open-field tackling nearly derailed the Ravens’ comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs, it cropped up again in Detroit. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser combined for five missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, and other defenders struggled in the second half to contain a Lions offense lacking downfield threats.
Harbaugh said the team’s practice drills are “fine,” but acknowledged, “You can roll those [tackling] donuts out there all you want, but that’s not going to make anybody a great tackler. We can all go tackle a donut.”
NFL teams rarely replicate game-like tackling during in-season practices because of injury risks, and Harbaugh said the injury-marred Ravens “haven’t had a chance” to incorporate tackling into their team periods this month. Still, he said the defense can improve in the sessions before Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.
“You tackle with your feet and your arms and hands,” he said. “So you get your feet to where they’re supposed to be, and you wrap and you run through tackles. And you get yourself there with your eyes on the right angles. Those are all the things we’ve got to do better, and our guys know that. It’s easier said than done in full speed. ... We’ve just got to get a lot better at it and we’re all very determined to get it done.”
Extra points
- Harbaugh said outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins “popped his hamstring” while celebrating kicker Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal. “He’s a staunch believer of not exercising,” Harbaugh joked of Wilkins. “I think you can see where that gets you.”
- Harbaugh compared Tucker’s crow hop before his game-winning kick to the golfing technique adopted by Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore character in the 1996 film of the same name. “He crushed it,” Harbaugh said of Tucker.
- The Ravens’ first three games have been decided by a combined nine points, with two decided on the last play of the game. Said Harbaugh: “The NFL’s like that. ... You just never know. My dad always says, right before the game, I said, ‘Well, what do you think?’ He goes, ‘Well, you know what? You might blow them out.’ And then he goes, ‘But they might blow you out. Or it could be a really close game.’ And it seems like it always holds true. You never know.”