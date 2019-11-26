In ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Ravens have a 25.9% chance to win the Super Bowl, better than the Patriots (25.3%), 49ers (14.6%), Kansas City Chiefs (7.9%) and Saints (7.8%). The Ravens’ total FPI, a rating composed of a predicted offensive, defensive and special teams efficiency, as measured by expected points added per play, is 10.4, the best in the league. The Ravens offense ranks second in FPI (8.3) behind only the Chiefs (8.9). However, FPI predicts the Patriots to keep the No. 1 seed in AFC with a 14-2 record while projecting the Ravens to finish 13-3. The top seed has homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.