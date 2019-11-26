With a dominant 45-6 victory over the Los Angles Rams on Monday night, the Ravens became the first team in NFL history to defeat each of the previous year’s Super Bowl participants by 17 points or more. One Las Vegas sportsbooks — as well as several analytics models — have taken notice.
At the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, the Ravens have become the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida, jumping the New England Patriots for the best odds. The Ravens are +300 (a bet of $100 would pay out $300), followed by the Patriots (+350), New Orleans Saints (+400) and San Francisco 49ers (+700), who the Ravens face Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
In FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model, the Ravens have a 25% chance to win the Super Bowl, narrowly ahead of New England (22%). It also gives the Ravens an 89% chance to receive a first-round bye in the postseason. FiveThirtyEight’s forecast is based on 100,000 simulations and uses a measure of strength (based on head-to-head results and quality of opponent) to calculate teams’ chances of winning their regular-season games and advancing to and through the playoffs.
In ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Ravens have a 25.9% chance to win the Super Bowl, better than the Patriots (25.3%), 49ers (14.6%), Kansas City Chiefs (7.9%) and Saints (7.8%). The Ravens’ total FPI, a rating composed of a predicted offensive, defensive and special teams efficiency, as measured by expected points added per play, is 10.4, the best in the league. The Ravens offense ranks second in FPI (8.3) behind only the Chiefs (8.9). However, FPI predicts the Patriots to keep the No. 1 seed in AFC with a 14-2 record while projecting the Ravens to finish 13-3. The top seed has homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
The fight for homefield might loom large. According to The Score, if the Ravens and Patriots meet in the playoffs, the Ravens would be 4-point favorites at home but 1½-point underdogs in New England.
In Football Outsiders’ updated DVOA rankings, the Ravens rank first in Total DVOA and second, behind the Patriots, in Weighted DVOA, which makes recent games more important. The Ravens are the only team to rank in the top five on offense (first) and defense (fourth).