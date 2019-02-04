Ravens' opening Super Bowl LIV odds are team's highest since last NFL title

The Ravens have the 11th-best odds to win Super Bowl LIV next season, according to new figures released by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
At 20-1, the Ravens are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. The Kansas City Chiefs are clear favorites (6-1), ahead of the Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (8-1). Only the Pittsburgh Steelers (14-1) rank ahead in the AFC North.
Coming off their first playoff appearance since 2014 and first AFC North title since 2012, the Ravens have their best post-Super Bowl odds since after their last title, in February 2013 (14-1). Since Super Bowl XLVII, the Ravens have opened with odds ranging from 25-1 to 40-1.
With the NFL’s top-ranked defense and strong special teams, the Ravens already have two of the building blocks required of a championship team. The development of quarterback Lamar Jackson and the installation of first-year coordinator Greg Roman’s new offense will again likely dictate whether the Ravens return to the playoffs, and how far they might go if they do.