Ravens enter offseason among Super Bowl LVI favorites

The Ravens failed to make the Super Bowl after a third straight postseason appearance but they’re once again among the favorites to make next season’s championship game.
Opening at 12-1 betting favorites, according to Vegas sportsbooks, the Ravens hold the fourth-best odds to make it to Super Bowl LVI, set to be played on Feb. 6, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Only the AFC champion and Super Bowl runner-up Kansas City Chiefs (6-1), Green Bay Packers (9-1) and defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-1) have better odds.
In the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns are 25-1 betting favorites, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (30-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (80-1). The Buffalo Bills, who knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs with a 17-3 home win in the divisional round, hold 12-1 odds. The Los Angeles Rams, who executed the first blockbuster move of the upcoming offseason with their pending trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, are also 12-1 betting favorites, rounding out the top six.
After another disappointing postseason exit, much of the Ravens’ offseason will again focus on whether quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is eligible for a contract extension, can make the requisite improvements as a passer, and whether the front office can surround him with the proper supporting cast. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will also have to see whether he can reach an agreement on extensions for ascending players such as tight end Mark Andrews and offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr., while navigating a depressed salary cap with multiple notable players set to hit free agency.
Odds to win Super Bowl LVI (via Vegas Insider):
- Chiefs 6-1
- Packers 9-1
- Buccaneers 10-1
- Ravens 12-1
- Bills 12-1
- Rams 12-1
- 49ers 16-1
- Saints 18-1
- Seahawks 22-1
- Browns 25-1
- Cowboys 25-1
- Colts 25-1
- Dolphins 25-1
- Titans 25-1
- Chargers 30-1
- Patriots 30-1
- Steelers 30-1
- Cardinals 40-1
- Vikings 40-1
- Panthers 50-1
- Bears 50-1
- Raiders 50-1
- Eagles 50-1
- Falcons 66-1
- Broncos 66-1
- Giants 66-1
- Washington Football Team 66-1
- Bengals 80-1
- Lions 80-1
- Texans 80-1
- Jets 80-1
- Jaguars 100-1