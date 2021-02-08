Ravens enter offseason among Super Bowl LVI favorites

After another disappointing postseason exit, much of the Ravens’ offseason will again focus on whether quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is eligible for a contract extension, can make the requisite improvements as a passer, and whether the front office can surround him with the proper supporting cast. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will also have to see whether he can reach an agreement on extensions for ascending players such as tight end Mark Andrews and offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr., while navigating a depressed salary cap with multiple notable players set to hit free agency.